Arizona State Retirement System Sells 228 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Post by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

POST stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

