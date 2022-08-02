Arizona State Retirement System Sells 281 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.1 %

ALSN stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

