Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $205.00. The stock traded as high as $183.79 and last traded at $180.88. 5,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 270,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.64.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

