Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $205.00. The stock traded as high as $183.79 and last traded at $180.88. 5,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 270,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.64.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.
Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.
Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.