ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML opened at $578.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.63. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

