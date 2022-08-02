Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Up 42.8% in July

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 903,300 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

