ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.22.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Articles
