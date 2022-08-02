ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

