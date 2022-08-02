Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Atkore worth $40,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,218 shares of company stock worth $3,538,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.