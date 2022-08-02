Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.40). Approximately 2,180,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,424,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.38).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of £190.83 million and a P/E ratio of -17.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.31.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

