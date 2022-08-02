Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -926.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $5,962,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,141,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

