Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.07%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

