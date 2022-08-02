AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Down 32.4% in July

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AutoWeb Stock Down 0.1 %

AUTO opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.76% of AutoWeb worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

