Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.15. 609,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 763,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Avnet Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

