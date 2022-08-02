Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Shares Down 5.6%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 13.22 and last traded at 13.22. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,120 ($13.72) to GBX 1,040 ($12.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.39.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.