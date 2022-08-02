Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

BCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BCH opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.