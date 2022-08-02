Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Lowered to €4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after buying an additional 202,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

