Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Lowered to €4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.78.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
