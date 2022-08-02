Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKQNY opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

