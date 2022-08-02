Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Trading 1.3% Higher

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.34. 17,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 22,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

