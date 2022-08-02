Barclays Boosts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $210.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON opened at $191.99 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

