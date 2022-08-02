Barings BDC (BBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

