Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE BLCO opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Bausch + Lomb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

