Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $6.47.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
