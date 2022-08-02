Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,127 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 302.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

