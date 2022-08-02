Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.58.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,029 shares of company stock worth $82,570,005. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

