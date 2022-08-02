Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Insider Activity

Exelon Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.