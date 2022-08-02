Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 4,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

