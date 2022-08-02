Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.