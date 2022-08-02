Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 679 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.