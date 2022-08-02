Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 69,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYD opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

