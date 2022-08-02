Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 152 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,617 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $310.01 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.98 and its 200 day moving average is $315.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

