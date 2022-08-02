Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TSI opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.