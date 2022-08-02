Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

