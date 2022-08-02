Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

