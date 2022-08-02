Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

