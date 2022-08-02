Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDOW. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 454,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 441.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 194,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 47,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

