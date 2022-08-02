Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 272.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,679,620. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.69.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

