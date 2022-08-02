Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $275.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.23. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.50.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

