Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 586.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $735,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $324.42 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.17.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $13.15 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

