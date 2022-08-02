Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 279,996 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

