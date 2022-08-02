Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,112,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,808,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

