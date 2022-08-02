Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 138,053 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

