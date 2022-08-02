Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

