Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

CAH opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

