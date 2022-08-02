Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

