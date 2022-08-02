Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $177.14.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.