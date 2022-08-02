Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

