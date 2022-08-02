Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 282,108 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 61,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.15.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

