Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in DraftKings by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.04. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

