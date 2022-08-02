Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $33,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average of $111.95.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.