Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $47,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.