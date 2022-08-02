Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

